COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri laws taking effect Saturday include to-go cocktails, coronavirus liability protections for businesses, and penalties for cities that cut police funding. Restaurants will be able to sell sealed mixed drinks to go under one new law. Many coronavirus-related lawsuits also will be banned. Another new law punishes cities for cutting police funding more than 14% compared with other departments. Protesters face a misdemeanor charge if they block ambulances while demonstrating. And vandalizing “any public monument or structure on public property” will be a felony, rather than a misdemeanor. Another new law makes it a misdemeanor crime to point a laser pointer at police or other first responders.