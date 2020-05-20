Bonne Terre, MO (AP) A Missouri man is put to death for fatally stabbing an 81-year-old woman nearly three decades ago, in the first U.S. execution since the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Walter Barton died via lethal injection yesterday. Barton had long maintained he was innocent of killing Gladys Kuehler, and his case was tied up for years due to appeals, mistrials, and two overturned convictions. Concerns related to the coronavirus caused several states to postpone or cancel executions over the past 2 months. Until Tuesday, no one had been executed in the U.S. since Nathaniel Woods was put to death in Alabama back on March 5th. Ohio, Tennessee and Texas were among states calling off executions. Texas delayed six executions due to the pandemic.