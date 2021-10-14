ST. LOUIS (AP) — A one-day bench trial has been held for a former St. Louis County police officer charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter for the 2019 death of a 12-year-old girl he hit with his squad car. Prosecutors on Tuesday argued that former Officer Preston Marquart was criminally negligent in the October 2019 death of Akeelah Jackson. Investigators say Marquart had been driving at nearly twice the 30 mph speed limit without using his police cruiser’s lights or siren in pursuit of another car when he hit the 12-year-old girl, throwing her more than 125 feet. Akeelah died from her injuries about a month after the crash. A judge will issue a verdict at a later date.