LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rain-weary Californians grappled with flooding and mudslides as the latest in a series of powerful storms walloped the state, prompting widespread evacuations, toppling trees and frustrating motorists who hit roadblocks. Tens of thousands of people remained without power, and some schools closed for the day. An evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito and surrounding canyons scarred by recent wildfires came on the fifth anniversary of a mudslide that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes in the coastal enclave. Up the coast, evacuation orders were issued in coastal, woodsy Santa Cruz County for about 32,000 residents. State officials report 14 deaths related to storms.