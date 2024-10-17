There are a number of popular annual events scheduled for this weekend and the good news is that October weather won’t be a problem, with sunny skies and warm temperatures in the forecast. The 22nd annual Mary Mecham Freedom Crossing celebration is Saturday from noon to 5 north of downtown STL on the banks of the Mississippi River. The event honors Mecham and her husband…who at that site helped a small group of slaves cross the river into IL where slavery was outlawed. You’ll find vendors, live music, and games for kids. Westport Plaza celebrates Oktoberfest on Saturday from 1 to 9pm. Admission is free, and they’ll be plenty of German food, music, and dancing. Herman’s Octoberfest also continues this weekend and next, and on Hannibal’s historic main street 1,000’s are expected for the 48th annual Folklife Festival Sat. and Sunday. and Downtown STL restaurant week organized by Greater STL INC wraps up Sunday, featuring discounts at over 30 of the city’s most popular dining spots. Steve Potter, KTRS News.