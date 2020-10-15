(AP) Coronavirus cases around the world have climbed to all-time highs of more than 330,000 per day as the scourge comes storming back across Europe and spreads with renewed speed in the U.S. Many places are being forced to reimpose tough restrictions they had eased just a few months ago. Well after Europe seemed to have largely tamed the virus, newly confirmed infections are hitting record daily highs in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy and Poland, and most of the rest of the continent is seeing similar danger signs. In the United States, new cases per day are on the rise in 44 states, with the biggest surges in the Midwest and Great Plains. Deaths per day are climbing in 30 states.