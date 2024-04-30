WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a ban on consumer uses of methylene chloride, a chemical widely used as a paint stripper but known to cause liver cancer and other health problems. The EPA said Tuesday its action will protect Americans from health risks while allowing certain commercial uses to continue with robust worker protections. Methylene chloride emits a toxic vapor the EPA says has killed 88 workers since 1980. Wendy Hartley’s son Kevin died from methylene chloride poisoning after refinishing a bathtub at work in Tennessee. Hartley calls the new EPA rule “a huge step that will protect vulnerable workers.” The chemical industry argues the EPA overstates the risks of methylene chloride.