St. Charles, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing St. Charles woman. The Missouri Highway Patrol says that 79-year-old Pauline Carver went missing at around noon Monday from the 3500 block of Hiram Street. Carver is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She could be traveling in a maroon Ford Fusion with Missouri License Plate number XB8-D4W. If you have any information, please call St. Charles Police.