St. Charles, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing St. Charles man.

The Highway Patrol says that 78-year-old Willie Terry when missing from the 5300 block of Precious Stone Drive at around 2:30 P.M. Wednesday after stating he was going to work. He has been retired from Boeing’s Hazelwood plant for 20-years.

Terry suffers from dementia and could be traveling in a black 2002 Buick Park Avenue with Missouri license plate number SB4-A9B.

If you have any information, please contact St. Charles Police.