St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Silver Advisory is in effect for a missing south county woman. The Missouri Highway Patrol says 86-year-old Virginia Pridy went missing from the 12000 block of West Bend Drive Thursday morning. She is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 205 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. She could be traveling in a Dark Blue 2008 Mercury Mariner with Missouri License plate number CR5-G8J. If you have any information, please contact St. Louis County Police.