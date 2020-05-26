Florissant, MO (KTRS) An endangered Silver advisory is in effect for a missing north county man.
According to Florissant police, 70-year-old Neal Harris went missing from a home in the 2000 block of Keeven Lane at around 10 o’clock Sunday morning.
He is described as a black man, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 200 pounds last seen wearing a black hat, blue button-up shirt, dark pants and tan boots. Police say he frequently leaves on foot, and visits businesses along Shackelford Road in Florissant.
If you have any information, please contact the Florissant Police Department at 314-831-7000.