St. Louis, MO (KTRS) An endangered person advisory is in effect for a missing St. Louis County man.

The Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Brian Goldman went missing from the 12,000 block of Larkwood on Thursday. He could be traveling in a red 2003 Chevy Cavalier with Missouri License plate number NC8-A8M.

If you have any information, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.