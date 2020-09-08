St. Louis County, MO (KTRS) An Endangered Person Advisory is in effect for missing 12-year-old girl from north county.

Police say its believed that Cassidy Cooper climbed out of her bedroom window at her home on Presley in Glasgow Village at around 2:45 am Tuesday.

Cassidy is described as black, 5′ 4″ in height, weighing 120 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, white tank top, black shorts, and white shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 314-355-1200.