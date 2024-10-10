The Illinois Enviromental Protection Agency has announced that three Metro East Counties are eligible for state funding to replace their current transit fleet with all-electric busses. Three specific parts of IL have been identified as priority areas, and eligible for this program..one in the Chicago region, one in Southern IL, and one consisting of the Metro-East counties of Madison, St.Clair and Monroe. The total grant money of $27 million will cover 75% of the cost of electric buses and any needed charging infrastructure. IL EPA Acting Director James Jennings says transportation is the leading source of climate pollution and now is the time for a cleaner, healthier alternative. Funding is on a first-come first-serve basis, and Metro-East governments and transit agencies are encouraged to apply now. Steve Potter, KTRS News