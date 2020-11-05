St. Charles, Mo. (KTRS) The St. Charles County Department of Public Health and the St. Charles County Election Authority have learned that an election judge supervisor had received a positive test result for COVID-19 on Oct. 30 from a private lab and was advised by the lab to quarantine for 14 days. The election judge nevertheless failed to follow the advice and worked at the County’s Precinct 41 at the Blanchette Park Memorial Hall polling site in St. Charles on Election Day. The County has been informed that the individual has died, although a cause of death has not been given at this time. Department of Public Health epidemiologists have contacted election workers who were at the site ..Health officials are not anticipating that voters will be impacted as the individual was a supervisor with duties that did not include working closely with voters or handling any related equipment.