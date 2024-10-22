United States’ Attorney Sayler Fleming has named two Assistant U.S. Attorneys to handle election day complaints. Hal Goldsmith and Jennifer Roy will serve as the District Election Officers for the Eastern District of MO and will consult with the Justice Department in Washington to address voting rights concerns on Nov. 5th, as well as threats of violence to election officials, and claims of election fraud. The two will be on duty election day when the polls open and anyone with a concern or complaint will be able to contact them election day by phone, at 314-539-7733, but they say if violence is involved, dial 911 first. The FBI will also have special agents available to the public at each field office on Nov.5th. Steve Potter, KTRS News.