WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is getting back on the campaign trail at his flagship Miami golf resort as Democrats face tough calls over President Joe Biden’s reelection chances. Ever since his dismal debate performance, Democrats have been wrestling with whether the 81-year-old Biden should continue as the party’s nominee. Biden has stood firm against calls for him to drop out of the race. Against this backdrop, NATO leaders are converging on Washington for a summit marking the organization’s 75th year. The summit aims to shore up support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia but for Biden the summit is also about showing he’s up for the grinding demands of the presidency for another term.