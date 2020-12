(KTRS) – Edwardsville is implementing monetary penalties for individuals and businesses that fail to comply with Illinois’ mandatory mask mandate. The Edwardsville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to issue fines and citations to anyone who violates the state’s mandatory mask order. Individuals can be fined $25 for the first offense, $50 for the second, $100 for a third offense, and $250 for fourth and subsequent offenses. Those fines are doubled for businesses.