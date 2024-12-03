A Metro-east legislator will help lead an organization that supports higher education. State Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville has been elected as the vice-chair of the Midwestern Higher Education Compact, which represents 12 midwestern states including Missouri. The Compact works to develop cost-sharing opportunities and to generate collaborative solutions between member states, addressing various challenges facing higher education. Stuart has served on the Compact since 2021 and before being elected to the IL House taught mathematics to middle and high school students in Highland and Edwardsville, and at SIUE. Stuart says she has seen 1st hand the difference it makes for states to work together to strengthen higher education in the Midwest region. Steve Potter, KTRS News.