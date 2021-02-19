ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal officials have charged a 28-year-old eastern Missouri man with participating in the January riot at the U.S. Capitol. Nicholas Burton Reimler, of Cedar Hill, was charged Friday with violent entry or disorderly conduct and entry to a restricted building or grounds. Both charges are misdemeanors that carry maximum sentences ranging from six months to a year behind bars. Federal charging documents detailing the allegations against him were not immediately released. U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle Collins followed the recommendation of federal prosecutors and released Reimler on his own recognizance. Reimler said his family was in the process of hiring an attorney for him.