The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has announced a plan to solve an on-going problem for home owners in East St.Louis who have experienced years of flood damage. The Flood Hazard Mitigation Program will provide nearly $2.6 million to the City to buy-out 39 properties that have experienced repeated flooding and damage. East STL has a long history of flooding, both from the Mississippi and from the city’s internal drainage system. The lots are located in the Mary Avenue and Terrace Drive areas that are near Harding Ditch, which officials say does not drain properly during heavy rainfall and has experienced multiple flooding events over the past 30 years.. The project will also assist homeowners with more than $22,000 in additional funds to purchase another home in a safer area. After demolition is completed, plans call for the area to become a public green space ,which may include parks, trails, and athletic fields. Steve Potter, KTRS News.