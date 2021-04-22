EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — Public school students in East St. Louis will be attending class a month longer this year to make up for losses in educational progress due to COVID-19. East St. Louis School District 189 board voted late Tuesday to extend the school year beyond May 26 to June 29. The district’s students spent most of the school year logging into classes remotely. The disproportionately higher number of COVID infections in areas served by District 189 kept students out of school until last month.. The extended school year is required for all students in preschool through 11th grade, and for high school seniors who don’t meet graduation requirements by May 19.