St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A California man with ties to a major drug cartel is going to prison after being arrested in a plot to ship drugs to St. Louis.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that 40-year-old Roy William Burris Jr. was sentenced Thursday to 25 years.

In September of 2016, Burris, along with other members of the conspiracy, succeeded in having roughly 10 kilos of cocaine shipped via UPS to the Silver Lining Bar in South St. Louis. DEA agents intercepted the shipment, and Burris was subsequently arrested in California.

Burris was known to travel to Mexico to meet with members of the Sinaloa Cartel about distributing bulk amounts of cocaine in St. Louis.