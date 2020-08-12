St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A man is going to prison after his son overdoses on the drugs he was selling.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says that 39-year-old Gayron Sloan was sentenced to more than 11 years Tuesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a crime. According to the plea agreement, police searched Sloan’s home last year. The search uncovered drugs, paraphernalia, and a loaded gun. The drugs were in places that were accessible to his 14-month-old son.

Daycare workers reported the boy was sleepy and having problems breathing. Blood tests later confirmed the presence of Fentanyl in his system.