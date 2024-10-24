With ongoing and worsening drought conditions, the Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding the public that outdoor burning is now risky. According to the University of MO climatologist Zach Leasor, drought conditions here and in IL are worsening, and the situation isn’t likely to improve anytime soon. He says the latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows much of the state is in a drought, and he’s cautioning farmers to be aware of the fire risks of running hot equipment on dry ground. According to the MO Dept. Of Conservation, the main cause of wildfires is the improper burning of debris such as leaves and brush piles. They say check in with your local fire department about any burn bans that may be in effect and check the Nat’l WX Service for Red Flag warnings. And the Dept is reminding the public that if someone starts a fire that causes any damage they can be held responsible. Steve Potter, KTRS News.