COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri football head coach Eliah Drinkwitz has named Brady Cook the starting quarterback for Mizzou’s season opener on Sept. 1.

A native of St. Louis, Cook has played in eight career games, including five a season ago. He earned his first career start in the 2021 Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army West Point, completing 27-of-34 passes for 238 yards and a score. He also rushed for a career-high 53 yards and a touchdown against the Black Knights.

Cook ran in a 30-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the game, the longest rush by a Mizzou quarterback in 2021, and his first career rushing TD. His second score of the game was a go-ahead touchdown pass to Keke Chism with just over a minute remaining.

Also in 2021, he was a perfect 5-of-5 for 29 yards with one passing touchdown against Southeast Missouri State. Cook finished the season 47-of-59 for 350 yards and two scores while rushing for 92 yards and a score.

As a true freshman in 2020, he played in three games, completing 6-of-7 passes for 72 yards. His first career touchdown came on a 25-yard pass in Mizzou’s 41-0 win over Vanderbilt in 2020.