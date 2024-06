This Friday is National Donut Day, and the Salvation Army is scheduled to pick up 75 dozen from Old Town Donuts in Florissant that morning and will deliver them to Veterans at a number of locations across the St.Louis region. The Salvation Army has celebrated National Donut day since 1938, commemorating the work of the so-called “Donut Lassies” who served donuts to troops during World War 1. Steve Potter, KTRS News.