MIAMI (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents. That’s according to an indictment unsealed Friday that also alleges that he described a Pentagon “plan of attack” and shared a classified map related to a military operation. The indictment marks the Justice Department’s first official confirmation of a criminal case against Trump arising from the retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago. Charged alongside Trump was Walt Nauta, a Trump aide who was seen on surveillance camera removing boxes at Mar-a-Lago. The indictment accuses Trump of having improperly removed scores of boxes from the White House to take them to Mar-a-Lago, many of them containing classified information.