O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 500 people are hospitalized in the St. Louis region for the coronavirus, including 139 requiring ventilators. Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, said Sunday that 468 patients are hospitalized in the St. Louis area, including 164 in intensive care units, the vast majority of whom are on ventilators. The patients have either tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, or are showing symptoms and awaiting test results. Garza says the worst is yet to come because the peak is still two to three weeks away.