PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Divers await a break in stormy weather that will allow them to reach a capsized oil industry vessel and search for survivors. Twelve people were still missing from the lift vessel that flipped over Tuesday in hurricane-force winds and high seas off the Louisiana coast. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Lally said Thursday that rescuers don’t know whether any of the missing might be caught inside. The Coast Guard expects the divers to make it to the vessel Thursday, but their safety is also a factor. Six people from the Seacor Power were rescued alive and one person’s body was recovered from the water Wednesday.