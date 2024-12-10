As President-elect Donald Trump assembles his administration, Republican governors and lawmakers in some states, including MO are already rolling out proposals that could help him carry out his pledge to deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally. Missouri State Sen. Curtis Trent is sponsoring one of the proposals… which would empower local law officers to arrest people for a new state crime of “improper entry by an alien,” punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and a court-ordered ride to the U.S. border. A separate bill by Missouri state Sen.-elect David Gregory would offer a $1,000 reward to informants who tip off police about people in the country illegally and allow private bounty hunters to find and detain them. Gov.-elect Mike Kehoe hasn’t endorsed a specific legislative plan at this time, but Immigrant advocacy groups already are raising alarm and say Missouri’s proposed bounty system would create chaos and division. Steve Potter, KTRS News.