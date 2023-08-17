August is breastfeeding awareness Month, and the St. Louis County Department of Public Health is promoting two programs for new mothers. While breastfeeding offers a number of both long and short term benefits to both infants and their mothers, The County Dept. Of Public Health has just released new data on disparities they’ve found… more then 20% of St.Louis County infants are not breastfed, because mothers often face barriers such as lack of paid parental leave and inflexability at the workplace particulary among hourly wage workers. The Dept. Is offering support for new mothers in St.Louis County thru Building Blocks of MO which can connect nurses with 1st time mothers to be, and the WIC program which offers nutrition and health education, as well as a breastfeeding support line offering after-hours help. The American Academy of Pediatrics encourages exclusive breastfeeding for all infants under six months.