DAYTONA BEACH, FL (AP) — Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time when he beat Ryan Blaney to the finish line in the second-closest finish in race history. The win for Joe Gibbs Racing came as Ryan Newman was wrecked as the leader and crossed the finish line with his car on its roof, engulfed in flames. He was hospitalized in serious condition but his team said Newman’s injuries were not life threatening.