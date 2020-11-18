WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have nominated Nancy Pelosi to be speaker once again, this time as the leader who guides them as Democrat Joe Biden becomes president. But the California congresswoman also is seeming to suggest that these would be her final two years in the leadership post. She’s already the first woman to be speaker, and she was nominated by acclimation Wednesday as Democrats used a pandemic-induced virtual meeting to pick their leaders. While Pelosi has served six years in the job, the next two years loom as her toughest. Democrats will have a tight House majority and they’ll enter 2021 with divisions between moderates and progressives.