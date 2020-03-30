KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Democratic Party leader in western Missouri has died after contracting COVID-19. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state has risen to 12 and the total confirmed cases has now exceeded 900, but health officials were hoping that a brief slowdown in its spread would continue Monday. The death of Willam “Al” Grimes, the Henry County Democratic Party chairman, was announced Sunday in a tweet from state Chairwoman Jean Peters Baker. The number of coronavirus cases confirmed in Missouri rose by 65 on Sunday to 903, but the 8% jump was smaller than the average 45% daily increase during the previous week.