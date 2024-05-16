The Missouri Department of Economic Development has awarded $6 million in 50% tax credits to 37 organizations through the Youth Opportunities Program. 24 of those organizations are here in the St.Louis region…they range from non-profits,to educational and faith-based organizations,to local governments and businesses that work on youth development or crime-prevention projects. Recipients here include Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern MO for providing mentoring services for at-risk youth….The Cardinal Glennon Childrens Foundation, to support it’s violence intervention program….Community Living Inc in O’Fallon , which helps young people with developmental disabilities, and the Foster Care Coalition of Greater St. Louis, to renovate their service building in Brentwood. Gov. Parson says these organizations provide critical services that make a lasting, positive impact on young people state-wide. Steve Potter, KTRS News.