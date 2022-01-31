From the National Weather Service:
…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR THE ENTIRE ST. LOUIS AREA…
- WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 6 and 9 inches and sleet accumulations
around one quarter of an inch. Ice accumulations up to one-quarter
of an inch are possible in southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois.
- WHERE…Portions of south central, southwest, and west central
Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and
southeast Missouri, including the the entire St. Louis area.
- WHEN…From Tuesday evening through Thursday evening.
- IMPACTS…The strong winds and weight of snow and ice on tree
limbs may down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages.
Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may
cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Travel could be
very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday
evening and Wednesday morning commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.
Do not touch downed lines and report any power outages to your
electric company. Travel is highly discouraged due to slick roadways
and the possibility of downed trees and power lines.