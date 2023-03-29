Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America’s Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with the first and perhaps most dangerous outbreak forecast to strike Friday. They expect tornadoes and damaging winds in a barrage of three or four bursts of storms through mid-April. The weather service says more than 66 million people are at risk for tornadoes and damaging winds Friday. Big cities in the highest-danger area include Memphis, St. Louis, Des Moines and Little Rock. Meteorologists say the weather is stuck in a pattern that makes this one-two-three punch of storms more likely.