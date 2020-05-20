New Delhi, India (AP) — A powerful cyclone is dumping rain on coastal India and Bangladesh as more than 2 million people are being moved to shelters before the storm hits in the afternoon. Cyclone Amphan slowed slightly as it reached cooler waters near the coast. But it could cause extensive damage from winds and heavy rain battering flimsy houses, a storm surge that may push far inland and the possibility of flooding in crowded cities like Kolkata. Videos and photos showed residents heading to shelters, some carrying bags with their belongings and all wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus. Officials went from village to village with loudspeakers warning people to take shelter.