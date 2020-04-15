Jefferson City, MO (AP) — Missouri is permitting the curbside sale of mixed drinks amid the coronavirus outbreak. The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced Tuesday that it is temporarily waiving restrictions to permit retailer-packaged alcoholic drinks. But the drinks must be placed in a sealed, leakproof container. That means plastic or Styrofoam cups with straws or loose covers aren’t permitted. Customers also must purchase a meal with the liquor purchase. The waiver lasts until May 15.