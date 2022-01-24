MIAMI (AP) — A cruise ship with hundreds of passengers has diverted to the Bahamas after a U.S. judge granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over $4 million in unpaid fuel. Passengers were taken by ferry to Fort Lauderdale on Sunday. One said it felt like they were “abducted by luxurious pirates.” The Crystal Symphony was scheduled to dock Saturday in Miami. However, a federal judge there issued an arrest warrant for the ship. Crystal Symphony is one of the ships of the luxury cruise line Crystal Cruises. Cruise trackers show the ship currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini.