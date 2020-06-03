St. Louis, MO (KTRS) CrimeStoppers says it is increasing the reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for death of retired Moline Acres Police Chief David Dorn. The group is now offering up to $10,000.

Dorn was shot and killed while protecting Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in the 4100 block of Dr. Martin Luther King drive. The 77-year-old was also a retired police captain for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, and is remembered as gregarious and outspoken leader who mentored youths and insisted on strict ethical conduct among his employees.

If you have any information regarding his death, please contact CrimeStoppers.