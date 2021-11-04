ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A lawsuit accuses a suburban St. Louis health department of violating state law because of its COVID-19 quarantine policies and recommendations for wearing masks in public schools. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lawsuit was filed Oct. 27 by the St. Charles County Parents Association. It claims that the St. Charles County Health Department broke a new state law giving elected government bodies the authority to review public health orders. It also accused the department of violating the state’s open records and meetings law by imposing quarantine recommendations for schools in closed meetings. A county spokeswoman declined comment.