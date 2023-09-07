Covid-19 cases are on the rise in St. Louis County.

The Department of Public Health has observed an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in St. Louis County, with about 150 new cases per day. In a release the DPH says it’s certain that there are many more unreported cases due to the growing prevalence of at-home COVID testing. Those test results are not required to be reported, which can lead to an incomplete picture of the true extent of COVID-19’s spread in the community. The DPH strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and to receive booster shots if they have not already done so.