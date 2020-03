(KTRS)

The Franklin County Health Department confirms a total of 4 positive cases as of today. Commisioner Tim Brinker says the investigations are ongoing. St. Charles County Health Department reports two new COVID-19 cases bringing it’s total up to 8 in the county. The St. Francois County Health Center has confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county. The woman is in her 20s and works in healthcare outside the county.