SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Get the shot, then relax with a shot, or a beer. That’s the incentive for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 under legislation Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Wednesday. The plan was sponsored by Rep. Mike Zalewski of Riverside and Sen. Sara Feigenholtz of Chicago, both Democrats. It intends to draw customers back to the bar by offering a free drink with proof of vaccination. It also extends the pandemic-era law that allows the sale of cocktails for pickup or delivery, which helped liquor sellers through the crisis which closed business doors. State officials announced 478 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and nine additional deaths.