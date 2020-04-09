Florissant, MO (KTRS) Governor Parson says Missouri is moving forward with the state’s first alternate care site in order to treat an increasing number of COVID-19 patients.

A hotel in Florissant is currently being converted – and could be utilized as early as next week. The Florissant site will be able to accommodate more than 100 people, and will be used to house individuals with mild or no symptoms. Hospitals may also transfer recovering patients who are no longer in need of acute care – but still require medical assistance.

Since Missouri is under a federal disaster declaration, FEMA will pay 75% of the costs associated with transforming the hotel into an alternate care site, as well as 75% of the cost for caring for the individuals housed there.