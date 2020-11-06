St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Another record-breaking number of new Covid-19 cases Friday in Missouri. The state reported 3,931 cases Friday and is the second day in a row that Missouri reported a new record. On Thursday the state reported 3,500 new cases. The 7-day average of new cases is at a new high of 2,901. Missouri also reported an additional 25 deaths, bringing the total to 3,131. Meanwhile…The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 10,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 49 additional deaths. Seventy-five counties, plus the city of Chicago, are currently reported at a warning level. In the Metro-East those counties include Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, and St. Clair.