Health officials report that Covid-19 levels remain low throughout Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced that the CDC is reporting that all 102 Illinois counties remained at a low level for COVID-19 hospital admissions as of the end of July. IDPH is encouraging Illinoisans to heed recommendations from public health authorities and make plans to receive vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu as well as the recently approved vaccine for RSV authorized for adults who are 60 and older and more vulnerable to serious outcomes. Jim Fairchild, KTRS News.