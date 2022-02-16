JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri appeals court says a woman is entitled to unemployment benefits after her job ended when she moved to New York to work remotely. The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled Tuesday that Fedra Ekres was incorrectly denied benefits when Franklin Energy Services let her go after she moved to New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the decision, all employees at Franklin’s call center were working remotely when Ekres moved. A week later, her employers told her she was terminated because she had relocated. The judges noted one of Ekres’ supervisors said her work was satisfactory and she hadn’t violated any company policy when she went to New York.